Día del Niño is a pretty big deal in Mexico and other Latin countries

A young girl laughs as she plays with her mother. (Photo: Getty Images)

Besides Mother's and Father's Day, children have a very special day too -- día del niño.

Día del niño, or children's day, is an annual celebration held on April 30 throughout Mexico. Many have brought the tradition over the years to the United States.

It's a day when children should feel special. Usually in Mexico and other Latin countries will host festivals, music shows, magicians, special events with clowns and more for children on this day.

It's a pretty big deal.

Here are five quick facts you need to know about día del niño:

1. President Álvaro Obregón and Public Education Minister José Vasconcelos accepted the Children's Rights Declaration in Mexico on April 30, 1925.

2. Besides Mexico, other Latin countries celebrate this day on different dates such as; Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, just to name a few.

3. Sorry, but children do not get to skip school on this day.

4. Some traditional treats to enjoy would be:

Pan dulce (sweet bread)

Flan (gelatin cake)

Arroz con leche (sweet rice and milk)

5. Many organizations from the community collect toy donations to give out to orphans or children in need.

