CPLC and General Consulate of Mexico in Phoenix will host 3 free DACA renewal events

Chicanos Por La Causa and the General Consulate of Mexico in Phoenix will be hosting three free DACA renewal events at the CPLC Community Center.
According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, no initial request for DACA will be accepted.
Only DACA renewals will be accepted starting Oct. 5,2017.
CPLC and the General Consulate of Mexico in Phoenix will assist those in need of DACA renewals by providing; an information session and two application sessions.
Look at the information below for the times and dates of the sessions:
1. Information Session - DACA
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
WHERE: CPLC Community Center 3216 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ 85009
2. Application Clinic
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
WHERE: CPLC Community Center 3216 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ 85009
3. Application Clinic
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm
WHERE: CPLC Community Center 3216 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ 85009
