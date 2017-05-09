City of Phoenix proclaims iconic Miracle Mile Deli Day after 68 years of delicious business

The city of Phoenix has proclaimed Miracle Mile Day, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Photo: (Josh Garcia)

After 68 years, one of the Valley's iconic deli place is getting its own day.

The City of Phoenix has proclaimed this Wednesday Miracle Mile Deli Day.

If you didn't know, Miracle Mile Deli is a family-owned business and has been operated by three generations of the Garcia family.

12 News conducted a Facebook Live with the original founder's grandson Josh Garcia. He talked about the reason why the deli received its own day and what it means for the restaurant after having so much history in the Valley.

Josh took us behind the scenes the deli's kitchen and showed us how "The Straw," the deli's famous pastrami sandwich, is made.

To celebrate the special occasion Wednesday, 20 percent of the day's sales will go to Feeding Matters, a local non-profit that raises awareness of pediatric struggles.

Each hour between noon and 8 p.m. Wednesday, a $100 gift card will be given to someone dining at the restaurant.

