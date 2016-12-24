Christmas trees placed around Phoenix community to support LGBTQ youth

Adopt-A-Diva trees will be placed in several participating bars and resturants around the Valley to support the LGBTQ youth. (Photo: Ozzy Mora, 12 News)

When one thinks of the holidays, it's usually an image of family, friends, love and companionship.

But unfortunately, that's not the case for many.

Hundreds of young people don't necessarily have the luxury of having a home to go to for the holidays, including many in the LGBTQ community.

According to the Williams Institute, 40 percent of the homeless youths served by agencies identify as LGBTQ.

One nonprofit in Phoenix is making it easier during the holidays for those who don't have a place to call home due to various circumstances.

One N Ten serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth and young adults ages 14 to 24 by assisting in enhancing their lives by providing empowering social and service programs.

The nonprofit has partnered with various bars, restaurants, churches and coffee shops around the Valley that will place an adopt-a-diva tree where people in the community can select a tag off the tree and fulfill a wish.

"This is my friends and my family, this is my community and I've always been a black sheep, kind of, in some ways so it's like ... anything you can do to just be inclusive even if it's just buying a pack of socks for someone something silly and small like that ... it can honestly be overwhelming," said Liam Murtagh, the chef and owner of one of the participating restaurants called The Coronado.

For many, these donated gifts will be the only gifts they receive.

12 News talked with Aiden Grey who identifies as queer and trans-masculine.

Aiden was kicked out at only 17 years old after coming out to their family and was left homeless. (In this context, we say “their” as the pronoun with which Aiden identifies.)

"When I was 17, and I went to my first gay pride event and it was so awesome, but I came home with a little sunburn and my parents asked where I was and I told them I was at the park, but there was an event at the park that happened to be gay pride ... so they were really not so thrilled about that and they ended up kicking me out of my home," said Aiden.

Being a young teenager and especially being homeless during the holidays can be one of the hardest things any young person can encounter.

"Adopt-A-Diva and Queermas, when we come together even though it's not your blood family, sometimes your chosen family is just a lot better, the people are super rad you love everyone and everyone comes together," Aiden said.

So, if you happen to see an Adopt-A-Diva tree at participating locations, go ahead a donate a gift.

It's not too late to share the joy, one can still deliver unwrapped donated gifts to 2700 N. 3rd St. Suite #2011 Phoenix, 85004.

Copyright 2016 KPNX