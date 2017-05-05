Chop, chop, chop! Harvest your own garden like these kiddos to make salsa for Cinco de Mayo

The students are planting vegetables for their salsa garden for Cinco de Mayo. (Photo: Be Kind People Project)

PHOENIX - Chop, chop, chop!

While many will be enjoying the nightlife on Cinco de Mayo, we can't forget about the little ones who strive to make a difference.

It was a salsa fiesta for Excelencia Elementary school in Phoenix.

They celebrated Cinco de Mayo in their salsa garden right in the school's courtyard.

The kiddos were able to make salsa with their own garden. Students from Central High School also participated to help the little ones make delicious salsa.

What better way of loving veggies than being able to grow them yourself?

This program goes to various elementary and middle schools to promote healthy eating habits and kindness.

Thirty-nine schools in the Valley and about 26,000 students have participated harvesting garden vegetables.

The Be Kind People Project recently collaborated with Abby Lee Farms to celebrate Be Kind Salsa Gardens throughout various schools in the Valley, according to a release.

The kiddos learn how to love and appreciate fresh, nutritious foods.

