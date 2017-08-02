Chicanos Por La Causa will host Latino Disability Summit and Resource Fair

The 2nd Annual Latino Summit and Resource Fair is on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Photo: Latino Disability and Resource Fair

Chicanos Por La Causa, along with AARP Phoenix and Ability 360 are hosting the second annual Latino Disability Summit and Resource Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The event will provide information and raise awareness to help the community understand the importance of interacting with people with disabilities.

The Latino summit will provide workshops in regards to immigration, mental health, youth transitioning, workforce incentives and Social Security disability benefits, according to a release.

Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group, but have remained the lowest in educational attainment, according to a release by Chicanos Por La Causa.

Attendees will also have access to workshops and information about programs to help families reach their full potential.

Throughout the event there will be mariachi music and prices for the attendees.

The event will be held at the Ability 360 Conference Center at 5025 E. Washington Street.

To get more information or RSVP, you can email rebecac@ability360.org.

