The Phoenix Zoo will be celebrating Noche de Reyes Magos also known as the Night of the Three Kings, during ZooLights. (Photo: Linda Hardwick, Phoenix Zoo)

The holiday season isn't quite over yet.

The Phoenix Zoo will be celebrating Noche de Reyes Magos, also known as the Night of the Three Kings, during ZooLights.

It's a Latino holiday that commemorates the day when the Three Wise Men followed the star to Bethlehem and arrived to meet Baby Jesus with gifts.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, which is actually the date this holiday is celebrated, the Phoenix Zoo will hold a traditional festivity.

There will be mariachis, activities, tamales and actual Kings Bread (Rosca de Reyes).

Within the Rosca de Reyes is a Baby Jesus. Whoever gets the Baby Jesus will have to host a party for their neighborhood with tamales and all on Feb. 2.

The Three Kings will arrive on camels to the Neely Center inside the Phoenix Zoo at 6 p.m.

Entry to the Noche de Reyes Magos event is included with the ZooLights admission.

If you would like to see more options about tickets, click here.

© 2018 KPNX-TV