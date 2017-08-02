Cafe Lalibela celebrates 21 years in the Valley with the first-ever Ethiopian Festival

Cafe Lalibela will celebrate 21 years serving the community by hosting an Ethiopian Festival. Photo: Cafe Lalibela

It's important to cultivate the culture and very rich traditions that are in the heart of the Valley.

And a big part of that culture is Cafe Lalibela, located in Tempe. The restaurant is celebrating 21 years serving the community.

The Cafe will be hosting the first-ever Ethiopian Festival at the Mesa Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 6:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Those who attend the festival will find tons of feasting and flavorful Ethiopian cuisine.

“We are so proud to be celebrating 21 years in the Valley, and we want to mark the anniversary in a big way,” General manager Anibal Abayneh said in a release. “It’s really going to be a look back at where we’ve been and an chance to get excited about what’s to come.”

Tickets are now available for $40 per person at ethiopianfest.splashthat.com.

