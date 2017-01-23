Boy honors grandma's dying wish with bracelets for foster kids

A 12-year-old boy makes bracelets to honor his grandmother's wish. (Photo: The Olsen Family)

Joe Olsen, a sixth-grader from St. John XXIII Catholic School in Scottsdale, made it his mission to finish a charity project that he started with his late grandmother, which aims to raise money to buy sports equipment for foster children.

"I was very close with my grandma, she moved out here after I was born, so I have grown up with them close by," said 12-year-old Olsen about his bond with his grandmother. "She was at almost all of my sports games and we would have sleepovers, she would watch us when my parents would go out of town."

His grandmother grew up in an orphanage during her childhood. So, Joe and his grandmother took it upon themselves along with Joe's school to help make this good deed happen.

Joe's school participates in a project called Miracle Projects where other Catholic churches join in to encourage elementary school children to raise money for those in need by either selling crafts at a school or organizing a fundraiser.

Joe's grandmother, Valerie Semanie, loved making bracelets for the family. So, they decided to make bracelets to raise enough money to donate.

"I have been making bracelets with my grandma for a long time so it didn’t feel weird at all," said Joe. "When I was younger we would make alphabet bracelets or ones with my name on them."

Joe mentioned how the most challenging part of it all was working on the bracelets after his grandmother died.

"I feel happy that it is over, but also sad that it is over," said Joe about his accomplishment. "It was the last piece I had from my grandma and now it is over."

His grandmother died Oct 4. 2016, just two months before Joe finished the project.

Joe was able to raise $250 to help collect soccer balls, footballs and other goods to help foster kids, according to a release.

We asked Joe how he feels now and what advice he can give to other kids who want to make a difference.

"It doesn’t take a lot to make a difference, doing small things in your community can help a lot of people," said Joe. "I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that my grandma will always be in my heart and prayers."

