Behind the scenes with legendary rock band U2 after 30 years

Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images

U2's Joshua Tree tour is making its return to the Valley after 30 years.

The legendary rock band first launched the Joshua Tree tour at Sun Devil Stadium.

After Tuesday night's show, University Phoenix Stadium will dedicate an actual Joshua tree to honor the 30th anniversary of the

original tour.

The concert is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at University Phoenix Stadium.

12 News had the chance to go behind the scenes during a Facebook Live.

We saw a full-on production crew getting the stage and chairs set up all over the stadium.

Here are five things you should know about the U2 concert Tuesday night:

Tickets can be purchased the day of the show.

There is a clear bag policy, meaning you can't just bring any bag into the stadium.

Expect traffic delays on your trip to the stadium.

It will cost $20 to park at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The show will be U2's first since they canceled a St. Louis show last week due to protests following the murder trial acquittal of a police officer who shot and killed a black driver in 2011.

© 2017 KPNX-TV