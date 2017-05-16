Babies are here! You can now see these babies now at Wildlife World Zoo!

Summer is here and that means babies!
Not just any babies, but babies from the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park!
There are about 600 species at the zoo, so that means there are always new babies to visit.
12 News did a Facebook Live and we had two cute babies from the zoo join in. We had a 1-month-old porcupine and a baby joey named Flash.
It's not super hot yet so it's still a good time to visit these cuties without feeling the burn -- literally.
At the moment, according to Kristy Morcom, the director of media relations of the zoo, the list below are the babies that you can see now at the park:
1. Southern bald ibis
2. Patagonian cavies
3. Capybaras
4. African crested porcupine
5. African blue duiker
6. Javelinas
7. Warthogs
8. Alpaca
9. Wallabies
10. Spider monkeys
11. Ring-tailed lemurs
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs