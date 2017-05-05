Arizona's harsh summers are here. Phoenix Rescue Mission urgent need of water, there's not enough

Ice being poured into an ice chest for the summers in Arizona. Photo: (Ozzy Mora, 12 News)

Arizona's harsh summer is here.

With the unpredictable weather and temperatures scorching in the Valley, there is a greater need to stay hydrated.

Staying hydrated doesn't come easy for all, especially for the homeless.

In Arizona, an average of 118 people die every year from excessive heat. 95 percent of those deaths occur between May and September, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"Most of these lost souls, people are lost out on the streets. I lived on the streets so I know what they are going through," said Ben Dykton, a Phoenix Rescue Mission resident.

For the fifth year, the mission has launched its city-wide Code: Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign.

The campaign distributes water, socks, toiletries, hats, sunglasses, sunscreen and more to people in the cities of Phoenix, Peoria and Glendale.

We went on a ride with the Hope Coach, the car that goes through neighborhoods and visits camps to distribute water and offers their services to people in need.



It was an eye-opener -- there's so many people out in the streets in need.

"I would encourage you to come down and try us out, if it isn't anything that is helpful, then you lost nothing," said Cliff Danley, a Hope Coach driver, to a person in need during the ride-along.

The mission is in urgent need of water. Organizers hope to again collect and distribute at least 1 million bottles of water this year.

