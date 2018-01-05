Arizona public services will be significantly impacted by millions if lotto jackpots roll

It's been the first time in in history both major nationwide lottery jackpots are above $400 million at the same time.

Mega Millions has rolled over 23 consecutive times and Powerball has rolled over 20 straight.



"We have had significant jumps in the jackpots over the past couple of days, which is something we don't really see at midweek increase," said Chris Rogers, the deputy director of products and marketing for the Arizona Lottery.



As of Friday afternoon, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $450 million and Powerball is at $570 million.



Every Tuesday and Friday, Arizona Lottery draws on the Mega Millions and every Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball is drawn.



"These jackpots are rising at historic rates right now. We have more than $1 billion in prizes for people," Rogers said.



Not only do these jackpots increases get participants excited, but they also impact the amount of money that goes back to programs and services in Arizona.



"Since both these jackpots started rolling at the beginning of December, we've generated more than $26 billion in sales and that has a potential transfer rate of more than $9.5 million back to the state of Arizona," said Chris.



Proceeds from the lottery tickets sales go back to programs, including Voices for CASA, which supports the state's children in foster care, preserving Arizona’s beautiful parks and at-risk species and more.



The Arizona Lottery generates money that waterfalls into 13 state-mandated funds, which reach 18 different programs, according to Rogers.



If Mega Millions rolls Friday night, the jackpot could potentially increase up to $560 million and if Powerball rolls Saturday, it could increase up to $725 million.



That means more money for programs that benefit Arizona.

