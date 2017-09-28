An emotional moment: Doctors at PCH cut their hair to donate to patients going through treatment

Doctors and family members donate to children going through treatment. Photo: Ozzy Mora, 12 News (Photo: Mora, Ozzy)

PHOENIX - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Phoenix Children's Hospital came together, including their doctors, to get their hair cut by patients and donate it.

"It was an idea summoned by Dr. Miller and I, then we put it together with the help of our child life specialists," said Apurvi Patel, an oncology fellow at PCH.

There were about 11 volunteer stylists, and some patients were "stylists in training." About four doctors from the hospital were ready to donate their hair.

Not only were there doctors and other faculty members getting their hair cut, but family members too.

It was difficult not to get emotional.

"It's really emotional, I just photographed a daughter cutting her own mom's hair, and once she turned around, her daughter wiped her tears," said Lily West.

Lily is a patient at PCH and was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare blood disorder.

"This is my second time cutting, I think I have a couple more people to cut, so I'll be doing that," said Lily.

Lily is a wig recipient, and this is the second time she has received a donated wig since her diagnosis.

All the hair will be donated to two non-profit organizations called Children with Hair Loss and Crowns of Courage.

The organizations will gather the hair and distribute it to various cancer patients in need of hair, including patients at PCH.

This is the first time Phoenix Children's Hospital has held an event to this extent.

If you would like to donate your hair, you need to at least donate 9 inches, and it can be color-treated.

Anything helps to change the life of a child or person going through treatment and hair loss.

To get more information how to donate, click here.

