Alright wine lovers, there's a myth about wine you must know.

As we all know, Arizona summers are harsh. So harsh that not even a glass a wine is safe from the heat.

National Wine Day is just around the corner, landing on May 25 and that means you need to make sure those wine bottles in your home stay fresh.

Southern Rail, a restaurant in Phoenix, showed us how to keep it fresh right in their wine cellar.

"When you are storing wines at homes, it doesn't matter if they are laying down or standing up, but the one thing you want to remember is you never want to put it in direct sunlight and you never want to leave it near a heat source," said Southern Rail co-owner and chef Justin Beckett.

The wine cellar was about 58 degrees -- pretty chilly for Arizonans.

Chef Beckett also breaks a tiny myth about identifying the quality of wines.

"In the old days it used to be that a screw top or cap meant that it wasn't a good bottle of wine," he said. "That's totally not true, so whether you have a cork or a screw top bottle, you can enjoy both of them in a fine quality wine."

Southern Rail is one of the few restaurants in the Valley that has a wine cellar installed right in the dining area and it's for a meaningful reason.

"So many bottles in that cellar actually relate back to a vacation, or a trip that we took, or a special anniversary or a moment where we spent time with a producer or wine grower," said Chef Beckett.

Now you will definitely have the luxury of uncorking that wine bottle and keep it fresh like it just came from the vineyard.

To get more information about Southern Rail, click here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV