After 68 years, the city of Phoenix has proclaimed Miracle Mile Deli Day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bear tracks spotted during search for missing Arizona woman in Montana
-
Is the hunt for the Serial Street Shooter over?
-
Mother of deadly crash suspect in shock
-
Eat at your own risk
-
Extra Shot: School bans Mother's, Father's Day in the name of inclusivity
-
Inside the mind of a mistress
-
Mesa city councilman arrested for DUI
-
Suspect arrested in murder of Arizona couple
-
A controversial anti-Muslim speaker to give 3 day training course to law enforcement.
-
Monday evening forecast 5/8/17
More Stories
-
'I'm innocent': Serial Street Shooting suspect makes…May. 9, 2017, 10:53 a.m.
-
Florida teen arrested after throwing woman into pool…May. 9, 2017, 9:36 a.m.
-
Kimmel 'apologizes' for saying all children deserve…May. 9, 2017, 6:08 a.m.