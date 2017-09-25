6 Latino-owned Valley businesses sending donated goods to Puerto Rico

Debris is seen during a storm surge near the Puerto Chico Harbor during the passing of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

Six businesses in the Valley have joined forces with a group of Puerto Ricans all over the county to send donated goods to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Ricans from all over the country formed ArribaPR and created a campaign last week to help Puerto Rico recover from the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

It's not a non-profit, nor a corporation, just a couple of Puerto Ricans trying to help their home island.

ArribaPR wants to connect with local Latino-owned businesses to collect supplies needed on the island.

Valley businesses Puerto Rico Latin Grill (Phoenix), Millie's Cafe Puerto Rican Cuisine (Mesa), Fair Trade Cafe (Phoenix), NYC Beauty Salon (Mesa), Sweet Land Cake (Phoenix), and Azucar Coffee (Phoenix) will join ArribaPR's goods drive.

According to ArribaPR's Arizona Coordinator Jessica Gonzalez, the group is being supported by the U.S. Global Leadership Council (USGLC), who will oversee the donated goods collection and ship them to Puerto Rico.

ArribaPR and these local businesses will collect goods for the next 30 days. People can bring donated items to the participating businesses.

ArribaPR is also providing people in the Valley with family in Puerto Rico the opportunity to ship items directly to Puerto Rico so they can directly contribute to their family’s relief.

Additionally, the Puerto Rican Center of Arizona will help ArribaPR raise money to rent a semi-truck to drive items to Miami where a shipping container awaits.

ArribaPR and the Valley businesses are collecting the following items:

Construction Supplies:

Extension cords

Ground fault protectors

Pop-up canopies

Shovels

Wheelbarrows

Crowbars

Hammers

Utility knives

Work gloves

Wood panels

Electric generators

Electric cables

Tarp

Ropes

Chainsaws

Safety glasses

Emergency Supplies:

Bottled water

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Diapers

Canned foods

Dry foods

Baby formula

Garbage bags

Towels

Canned milk

Canned and dry pet food

Baby and adult pain relief medicine

If you would like more information on how you can get in contact with the members of ArribaPR or how else you can help, you can reach ArribaPR Arizona Coordinator Jessica Gonzalez at 856-207-5601.

