51,000 donated cans were used for 'Canstruction' to benefit St. Mary's Food Bank

About 51,000 cans were used for CANSTRUCTION in 2017 to benefit St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance. Photo: Max Redmann

About 51,00 donated non-perishable cans were used for the 11th annual 'Canstruction' to benefit St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, according to Jerry Brown, the director of public relations for St. Mary's Food Bank.

On Saturday, the Society for Marketing Professional Services hosted the Canstruction Design Build Competition at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Ten teams had just 12 hours to build structures with cans.

Brown said that the tallest structure was 10 feet tall.

The displays are still available for the public to see until Friday, Aug. 11 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

All proceeds and cans were donated to St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance.

© 2017 KPNX-TV