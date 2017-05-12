'Losing my arm was a good thing because it got me back into life': AZDS single father

Jeremy Ogle, 29, lost his arm due to a motorcycle accident and is now training for Paralympics. Photo: (Ozzy Mora, 12 News)

"My accident was a blessing in disguise because I'm stronger now than I ever was with two arms, and most importantly, mentally stronger than I ever was," said Jeremy Ogle, a new Arizona athlete for the Arizona Desert Challenge.

The Desert Challenge Games are back, running from May 11 until 14 with 52 Arizona athletes participating.

Arizona Disabled Sports partnered up with the Desert Challenge Games due to the fact that the organization is the main one in Arizona that gives opportunities to athletes with all types of disability.

The games are for individuals ages 7 and up with a physical, visual and/ or intellectual disability.

Within the organization is 29-year-old Jeremy Ogle, a single father who recently had his arm amputated due to a motorcycle accident.

"Losing my arm, it was a good thing because it got me back into life," said Jeremy.

Jeremy says that he doesn't recall anything from the accident. A witness said that his motorcycle was up in flames.

Jeremy runs, jumps and throws, and this is his first time participating in the event to hopefully head to the Paralympics in 2020.

His motivation? His daughter and fitness.

"After my accident I found that fitness was one thing that sort of brought me back to life that combined with my daughter being born" said Jeremy.

This is the only World Para Athletics Grand Prix event in 2017 that is being held in the U.S., and it's Jeremy's first year participating.

If Jeremy wins all his competitions in the Desert Challenge Games, well, he has another reason to keep his spirits up.

Let's cross our fingers and hope the best for Jeremy Ogle!