Zoo officials anticipate strange behavior from zoo animals during solar eclipse

Animals sitting in the shade at Oregon Zoo. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The director of the Oregon Zoo says the solar eclipse may cause peculiar behavior in some animals

Dr. Don Moore says staff will be watching the animals closely on August 21.

"We'll be watching their behavior for sure."

Moore says wild animals have evolved to light and dark cycles. The eclipse will be an unexpected dark cycle.

"We might see active animals going to sleep during the eclipse when they might not normally go to sleep, we might see animals kind of get a little bit nervous during the eclipse," Moore explained.

In Portland, about 99 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon during the eclipse. Dr. Moore says, as a result, some animals may behave as if it were dusk.

Some birds will likely get quieter, lions may act more predatory, or elephants may think it's dinner time and start looking for food.

Or, normally active animals may go to sleep.

"We have reports that hoofed animals go and lie down at an unusual time when the suns is darkened," Moore said.

But what about the less wild animals, like your pets?

Read more: http://bit.ly/2w4axyq

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM