You may shed a tear. Some of our favorite uplifting, feel-good stories for 2017

While 2017 has been a year of much tragedy, sadness and fear, there are still those heartfelt stories that help keep hopeful moments meaningful. These feel-good stories are more important than you might think.

Four legs and an Instagram: Pima County's new deputy bringing comfort to those in need

The community's new favorite member of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is just 7 months old. Leo is part of the department's mental health support unit and you can follow all his good deeds on Instagram.

$20,000 worth of lemonade stands to be given to kids for free this summer in Phoenix

Lemonade! Lemonade! Come get your lemonade! Two companies in Scottsdale gave away 100 lemonade stands to Arizona kidpreneurs. The catch? At least 50 percent of the proceeds that the kids make must go back to either charity or their school.

Arcadia HS student sings a 'La La Land' prom-posal to Emma Stone

This story is a testament to the fact that you can do anything you set your mind to. A high school student sang a proposal to prom for the actress Emma Stone. He didn't give up until he got a response from her. She eventually responded. His persistence paid off!

Make-A-Wish Arizona is in urgent need of bilingual volunteers

Make-A-Wish Arizona is a nonprofit whose mission is to grant wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. Because of the lack of bilingual volunteers, Hispanic families tend to wait longer for their kid's wish to be granted. More than 300 people applied in less than one day.

Arizona girl receives praise for sending 500 thank you notes to deputies

It is the season of giving, and one Arizona girl took that sentiment to heart. It's a story that goes far and beyond, but from the heart. This girl spent her fall break creating more than 500 hand-written thank you notes for deputies.

Gilbert boy with autism makes history at high school as first bat boy on girl's team

Tucker Petrini has made history at Campo Verde High School as a freshman. He is the first bat boy ever to join the girl's softball varsity team. He also wants Blake Shelton to know -- he can sing as good as him.

Santa surprises homeless with new shoes

Jolly Old Saint Nick spent some time delivering presents to the homeless on Christmas Eve. Robert Thornton is a local businessman who bought brand-new shoes and hit the streets to help those in need.

A touching video shows a man who used Amazon Prime to help homeless. Phoenix can be part of this.

Rob Bliss, a video director out in New York City whose video has gone viral for all the right reasons, took paying it forward to another level. He used a smartphone app to deliver items to people in need.

Selfless Arizona man wins family trip of a lifetime to Disneyland

This selfless man gave back to his community even if he didn't make ends meet. Steven Patten works for the San Carlos Apache Tribe as an executive assistant. His income is the sole income for his family of seven, and they, like so many other families on the reservation, his childhood friend Valerie Key said, have faced tough times financially. He was finally able to take his girls to Disneyland with deserving help.

He wasn't supposed to live past 2 but now he's celebrating his 30th birthday

It's a remarkable journey of a young man who is known by many as a spiritual giant. When Dallan was born at just 3 1/2 pounds, his pediatrician told his parents that Dallan would only live up to the age of 2. Now, he's celebrating his 30th birthday.

