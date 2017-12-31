Top 17 photos from 12 News viewers in 2017

As the year comes to an end, you can't go on Instagram without seeing posts of people's top nine photos.
And the 12 News Instagram account was no exception. With so many of you using #BeOn12, we fortunately have an abundance of awesome photos. But there are so many more photos than just nine that you provided for us that deserve some love too!
We sorted through our Instagram to find the most liked photos from the last 12 months and found some stunning pics!
Here are the top 17 photos, shared to us from you, in 2017.
1. Breathtaking fall colors in Arizona; Nov. 5
2. Is it too early for Christmas lights?; Nov. 12
3. Christmastime at Scottsdale Quarter; Dec. 15
4. Road to Superstition Mountains; Nov. 13
5. The moon peaking out in Prescott; Dec. 4
6. A November sunset in Gilbert; Nov. 8
7. Lenticular clouds in Flagstaff; Dec. 20
8. Momma bobcat feeding her babies in Carefree; Oct. 10
9. Are these dinosaur tracks in Tuba City?; Nov. 5
10. Stars at Antelope Canyon; Nov. 10
11. Javelina visit in Oro Valley; Sep. 11
12. Supermoon in Carefree; Dec. 5
13. State flag comes to life; Sep. 27
14. Sky Harbor at sunset; Dec. 28
15. Christmas tree on top of Camelback Mountain; Dec. 23
16. SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Joshua Tree National Park; Dec. 23
17. The Wild West of Arizona; Jan. 15
