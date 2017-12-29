Our favorite Arizona stories of 2017

At 12 News we share the stories of dozens of Arizonans each day. Many are sad or upsetting, but we love to focus on the important stories. The impactful stories and stories filled with joy.
We hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to the voiceless. Our favorite stories, however, tug at the heartstrings and make you feel proud of our state.
Arcadia HS student sings a 'La La Land' prom-posal to Emma Stone
Selected by Anne Stegen
A high school student invited Emma Stone to prom with the most incredible "La La Land" video. It was simply amazing. Watch the full video in the player above.
Stone responded to Jacob Staudenmaier, telling him that she was in London working.
The solar eclipse in Arizona
Selected by Gina Coy
Even though Arizona wasn’t in the path of totality, this celestial event was not lost on the thousands of Arizonans who flocked to communal viewing areas to get a once in a lifetime glimpse of the solar spectacle.
The watch parties, the glasses, how ancient cultures interpret the eclipse, and all those the 3-D demonstrations – it’s like we were all kids again taking a big science class from NASA.
I liked how it brought people together to experience the awe and wonder of science and the universe. Anyone planning for the next eclipse on April 8, 2024?
Behind the scenes of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Selected by Krystle Henderson
For me, it was one of the top highlights of the year getting to preview the new floats in the warehouse where all the magic happens!
Arizona astronaut honored for ‘most dangerous spacewalk ever'
Selected by Krystle Henderson
I met a lot of celebrities this year… but Scott Parazynski is still the coolest! This astronaut has done just about everything on earth and in space. He’s one of the most memorable people I’ve met and his story is one of my favorites this year.
Girl with special needs gets dream prom
Selected by Elizabeth WIley
This story touches me (and touched our audience too). I love hearing about people who look out for and care for others and Timothy is the epitome of that. What stood out to me: this high school senior, who had a number of great experiences, considered going to prom with his friend who has special needs the high point of his year.
Arizona man: I'm selling my ranch after aliens tried to abduct my wife
Selected by Hayden Packwood
There are bizarre stories, and then there's this one. A portal to another universe? Fighting aliens? Stories don't get much more fun to write than this one.
Phoenix couple shares their incredible journey that began in preschool
Selected by Gabe Trujillo
Matt Grodsky's and Laura Scheel's unique love story is easily one of my favorite stories of 2017. As someone who's seen "Notting Hill" more times than he cares to admit, it's heartwarming to see their special connection over the years. In a news cycle occasionally overwhelmed by tragedy, it's important to remember stories like this.
This little dog dodged cars for about 600 meters on one of Mexico City's busiest streets
Selected by Michael Nowels
My favorite story of the year is one I still think about frequently: Incredible video of a tiny dog dodging through block after block of traffic on a busy Mexico City street.
In a way, we’re all that itty-bitty shih tzu and all of life’s problems are the cars speeding on by, threatening to run us over at any second. We just have to keep on weaving, hoping to stay up with traffic and eventually find a little safe haven for a moment or two on the sidewalk.
Cuiden a sus mascotas!! que hubieran hecho ustedes?(al final si encontré al dueño) pic.twitter.com/w5K54kMV6x— Calaverita Car 🚗 (@calaveritabike) June 20, 2017
Valley moms create relatable viral video sensation
Selected by Mackenzie Concepcion
Let's face it, a lot of us have — or used to have — friends like this. Two Valley moms put together a relatable music video set to the tune of "Something Just Like this" by Coldplay and the Chainsmokers about multi-level marketing and the pressure we get from our friends to buy products. They expected the fun little video to get 25,000 views and soon found it closing in on 2.5 million.
PHOTOS: People we lost in 2017
