COUNTDOWN: Our top 17 stories of 2017

Protesters block a deportation van from leaving Phoenix ICE headquarters Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: Trisha Hendricks/12 News)

As we wrap up this year and move on to the next, it makes sense to look back at what happened in 2017.

There was no shortage of fascinating news stories this year from politics to sports to science.

Each of the 17 weeknights before the New Year, we're remembering one story that captured our attention this year.

Here are our top 17 storylines from the year 2017:

17. Larry Fitzgerald makes his mark

Fitzgerald's impact on the football field is well known.

The Arizona Cardinals' star wideout is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, and one of the best football players to grace the Valley of the Sun.

Fitz is a fixture in the community across the Valley, and that's why the NFL named him the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

As for his work on the gridiron, Fitzgerald just keeps on grinding. He passed Tony Gonzalez for fifth all-time in receiving yards.

The only other player in NFL history with 15,000 yards on one team is Jerry Rice, widely regarded as the best wide receiver in football history. That's pretty good company.

Fitzgerald wears a helmet for a living, and he still manages to be the face of a city.

And don't worry about those retirement rumors cropping back up in 2018: Larry's locked in for another year with the Cardinals.

16. President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Donald Trump issued a presidential pardon in August to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was facing up to six months in jail after he was found guilty of criminal contempt.

As a result, Arpaio won't face punishment for the guilty verdict, but the verdict will remain on his criminal record.

The contempt case was related to racial profiling.

Federal Judge Susan Bolton ruled that Arpaio intentionally ignored another judge's order to stop arresting undocumented immigrants without any evidence of breaking state law.

Arpaio was a big supporter of Trump's during the 2016 campaign and one of the original "birthers" who questioned President Barack Obama's citizenship, an idea Trump championed several years before his presidential run.

15. O.J. Simpson released from prison

We know him as a former NFL star and the man at the center of the trial of the century. Now O.J. Simpson is a free man after serving time for a bizarre chain of events in Las Vegas.

Jurors acquitted Simpson in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, but the law caught up with The Juice. He spent nine years behind bars for kidnapping and armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Earlier this year, he was released.

Without fanfare, Simpson walked out of prison on Oct. 1, 2017 after Nevada's parole board granted him freedom in July.

14. John McCain's health battle, big votes

The news came out of nowhere.

Sen. John McCain had emergency surgery for a deadly form of brain cancer.

In the weeks and months that followed, the 81-year-old McCain gave a speech for the ages in the Senate, cast a stunning 'no' vote to save Obamacare and saw his daughter get married in a wedding that was moved up because of his illness, all while being treated for a disease that doctors said could take his life within a year.

He was headed up north last July after a routine physical in Phoenix. His doctor told him on the phone that what they found was very serious.

An emergency craniotomy uncovered a brain tumor -- an aggressive cancer known as glioblastoma. The 81-year-old senator said the prognosis was very poor: He might survive only 14 more months.

McCain got a hero's welcome when he returned to the Senate two weeks after his diagnosis, delivering a passionate message to colleagues in a place he's called home for 30 years.

Then, he cast the deciding "no" vote on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act with a crisp thumbs-down.

Four months later, he provided a crucial "yes" vote on the Republican tax bill.

13. The #MeToo Movement

There has been perhaps no greater impact in 2017 than that made by the #MeToo movement, outing sexual abusers in entertainment, politics and elsewhere in society.

Whether it happened weeks ago or years ago, more women are speaking out about being sexually harassed or abused.

From Matt Lauer to Bill O'Reilly to Harvey Weinstein, the high-profile cases have Hollywood celebs speaking out.

Weinstein is in the Valley, reportedly getting help for sex addiction. Another big Hollywood name, Kevin Spacey -- accused of preying on more than a dozen young men -- is also getting help at the same Wickenburg clinic.

The list of well-known names accused of sexual misconduct just keeps growing.

12. Kurt Warner inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

It was a moment Kurt Warner said he wasn't sure was ever going to happen.

The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

He said the moments he’s had on the football field were not the moments that brought him to his Hall of Fame enshrinement.

"For those who’ve witnessed my career on the outside, you will undoubtedly use the milestones, Super Bowls, MVPs, and of course tonight as the defining moments of my career," Warner said in his induction speech. "But if there’s one thing that this process has revealed, it’s that those pinnacle accomplishments on the field were simply by-products of the moments that would lay the foundation of the man that stands here this evening."

11. NAU shooter Steven Jones' mistrial

The judge in the NAU shooting case declared a mistrial in May after the jury could not come to a consensus.

Steven Jones took the stand in his own defense for shooting four NAU students who he said attacked him in October 2015. Colin Brough was killed in the shooting.

In his testimony, Jones argued he feared for his life when he fired his gun.

Initially, the retrial was set to begin in August, but it was eventually moved to next year.

10. Mom deported from Mesa to Mexico

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, a Mesa mother of two, was detained and deported to Mexico in February, sparking protests at ICE headquarters in Phoenix.

Garcia de Rayos's deportation was one of the first public signs in Arizona of President Donald Trump's executive order expanding his priorities for deportation.

The mother was convicted eight years ago of working in the U.S. illegally.

9. Solar eclipse

The eclipse dazzled the world as the path of totality crossed the U.S., coast to coast on August 21, 2017.

PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse 2017

8. Man arrested at Phoenix Comicon

Police arrested a man with real weapons at Phoenix Comicon. Police believe he intended to attack officers, and was targeting a celebrity guest.

7. Donald Trump's presidency

