Amazing discoveries in 2017

An artist's conception shows the most distant supermassive black hole ever discovered. It is part of a quasar from just 690 million years after the Big Bang. (Photo: Robin Dienel/Carnegie Institution for Science)

The year is coming to an end, which means it’s time to reminisce.

There seemed to be a lot of vitriol and divisiveness in 2017, but as we saw with the Great American Eclipse in August, all it takes is a little wonder for us to put all that aside.

So, in the spirit of optimism, let’s take a look at some of our favorite science news from the year. You might remember some of these stories. Others might have passed you by in the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Regardless, these breakthroughs should leave you in awe of the incredible universe in which we live — and of the fact that humanity is capable of making such discoveries.

If not that, at least you can sound like the smartest person at your next social gathering.

Yellowstone supervolcano may blow sooner than thought

You may remember reading the headlines about this and freaking out. Many media outlets focused on the whole “a supervolcano eruption could wipe out life on our planet” aspect. But that’s only the absolute worst-case scenario.

What scientists at Arizona State University discovered was that Yellowstone’s supervolcano could go from active to dormant much more quickly than previously thought. Now, that’s “quickly” in geological terms.

Before, scientists believed it took hundreds or even thousands of years for a volcano to go from dormant to fully active. However, researchers uncovered evidence that it can happen in just a few decades.

If the supervolcano were to turn active, experts believe it would experience a lot of smaller eruptions first.

A portrait of the cosmos as a young universe

Astronomers found a supersized black hole in a quasar dating back to almost the dawn of creation.

The light from the quasar has been traveling our way for more than 13 billion years, providing a sort of baby picture of the universe, when it was just five percent of its current age.

NASA joins with Google to discover new planet

An eighth planet was found orbiting a star known as Kepler-90, 2,545 light-years away.

The amazing thing is that machines and not humans made the discovery. Google used data collected by the Kepler Space Telescope to develop its machine-learning computer program.

The program focuses on weak planetary signals that would take humans ages to examine.

Deepest living fish discovered

Now that we’ve explored the depths of space, it’s time to explore the depths of the ocean.

Scientists found a new species of fish in the Mariana Trench, living almost as deep as Mount Everest is high.

The Mariana snailfish have translucent skin instead of scales, allowing you to see major organs through it. The fish can thrive under some 15,000 pounds per square inch of pressure, according to researchers.

The snailfish are believed to be widespread in the trench, feeding on crustaceans and other invertebrate marine life.

Gene editing

2017 was a big year for genetics. A study published in August showed researchers successfully edited genes in human embryos to fix a mutation that causes hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a common condition that can lead to sudden heart failure.

The technique, called CRISPR, is a way to precisely cut DNA. It was discovered a couple of years ago, but this is the first time it was used on viable human embryos.

The CRISPR technique has been compared to finding and correcting a typo in a word document — one with 3 billion letters in it.

Scientists create first human-pig embryo

“Human-pig embryo” may conjure up images of horrifying chimeras in a mad scientist’s lab, but in reality it’s a pretty important breakthrough.

Scientists found a way to grow human organs and tissues using a pig embryo to transplant into people. Researchers chose pigs because of how similar their organ sizes and developmental timescales are to ours.

It’s believed this research can help lead us to understand evolution and how human diseases begin as well.

Fissure in the Arizona desert

The Arizona Geological Survey charted a huge crack in the desert south of Arizona City in Pinal County in January. The fissure, about 1.8 miles long, may have grown because of heavy rains in the fall of 2014.

Obviously, there was no need to panic. Fissures are fairly common in central Arizona, according to AZGS. However, this was the first time they used a drone to examine a fissure, providing us with some amazing video.

Best-preserved armored dinosaur goes on display

A miner uncovered a new species of armored dinosaur — or nodosaur — while excavating for oil in Alberta

It was a stunning find, “like a Game of Thrones dragon,” the miner who found the fossil told National Geographic.

The dinosaur is so well-preserved, one researcher said it was basically a dinosaur mummy. It’s the oldest dinosaur ever found in Alberta at 112 million years old.

“We don’t just have a skeleton, we have a dinosaur as it would have been.” The @RoyalTyrrell unveils the Nodosaur. https://t.co/k5vKT0byYu pic.twitter.com/TlXYWX4xz3 — Travel Alberta (@TravelAlberta) May 12, 2017

According to the Smithsonian, Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and had armor plates and spines that grew in the skin of the neck, back legs and tail.

3,500-year-old tombs in Luxor, Egypt

Archeologists made a string of discoveries in Egypt since the beginning of 2017.

For the first time, they entered two small ancient tombs in a cemetery for noblemen and top officials in southern city Luxor.

Among the 3,500-year-old artifacts, archeologists found funerary cones, painted funerary masks, clay vessels, some 450 statues and a mummy wrapped in linen who was likely a top official.

© 2017 KPNX-TV