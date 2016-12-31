20 things to do at home on New Year's Eve

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Want to celebrate the new year but not interested in fighting the crowds?

You don't have to go out. You don't have to have people over. You don't have to spend money. You don't have to talk to anyone at all.

1. Movie marathon

There are plenty of hours of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Die Hard or Lord of the Rings to make it to midnight. At 11:55 p.m., pause the movie and pour some bubbly.

2. Take a bath

Get a bath bomb, a glass of wine and sink in.

3. Wear stupid hats

Get the box of 2017 hats! Do it!

4. Buy a new game

For kids, the hottest game is the Pie Face Game, and for adults, pick up Exploding Kittens.

5. Drink away 2016

If you're out, designate a driver.

6. Become your own #fitspiration

If you've resolved to exercise, plan your month of cardio and strength training. Take the time to put it in your calendar with reminders. Get specific with which exercises you're going to try and put goals in your schedule. Planning is key.

7. Make a budget

If you've resolved to save money and get out of debt, take a hard look at what you've spent money on in December. Did you spend $200 on crap from Amazon? Maybe your weakness is take-out food. Download a budgeting app and get started. Think ahead to your tax refund!

8. Clean house

Wouldn't it be great to start 2017 with a deep-cleaned kitchen? Hahahahahaha

9. Do yoga

Get your friends together and make a party out of learning mindful stretches and exercise. Start by searching "yoga for beginners" on YouTube.

10. Light lots of candles

Wood burning will probably be banned in the Phoenix area for NYE. You can put candles in your fireplace for effect.

11. Find your signature cocktail

Try a new recipe and come up with a tasty mix that you can prepare for other events.

12. Start a NYE tradition

Maybe ask everyone to remember their top memories of 2016, or their goal for 2017. Maybe you make a certain food, or play a certain game, or eat at a certain restaurant.

13. Slow-cook something

You have the opportunity to simmer something for four hours! Use it!

14. Read

Everyone get a book and read as a family or read to the kids.

15. Make s'mores

16. Try a science project

Check out these easy and neat projects.

17. Start a new TV show

Still don't know what the big deal is with Game of Thrones? Start watching! Start now!

18. Write a letter

Snail mail-style. A letter would mean so much to your grandma, your bestie or your significant other. Tell that person you were thinking of them on NYE.

19. Move your furniture around

Make 2017 the reason to try the couch on that side, and the chair over here.

20. Sleep

You should have NO GUILT about not "ringing in the new year." It's just a construct imposed by mortals and busybodies.

