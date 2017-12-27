12 weirdest stories of 2017

Stardust Ranch for sale in Rainbow Valley comes with a eerie history. (Photo courtesy of Kimberly Gero with West USA Realty)

From aliens and ghost encounters to heat hysteria, a Stephen Colbert burn and a naked man on a roof, 2017 was full of some of the funniest, creepiest, most bizarre stories ever!

Here are a few of our favorites:

• Arizona man: I'm selling my ranch after aliens tried to abduct my wife

This ranch property west of Phoenix has everything you could ever ask for in an Arizona home: a pool, lots of acreage, a gated entry for privacy, and a possible portal to another universe.

The property's owner says he's battle extraterrestrial beings since he moved in 20 years ago.

RELATED: Former resident says there was 'something' living at Buckeye 'Alien Ranch'

• Could a 'Disney World'-style resort be coming to Casa Grande?

An amusement park in Casa Grande? The idea is rather interesting, but the project developer's comparison to Disney World was rather bizarre and turned a lot of heads when the news broke in February.

The projects zoning items eventually passed with a unanimous vote from the City Council.

READ: Verify: 'Disney in the Desert?'

• Was that a meteor? Bright light flashes across Arizona sky

A bright light flashed across the sky in Arizona back in November, leaving many people in awe.

• Phoenix-area mystery lights explained?

The night of New Year’s Eve, a series of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek.

• My unplanned ghost experience at a historic jail in Globe is something I could never forget

One of the oldest historical jails in Arizona is in the city of Globe -- the 1910 Gila County Jail & Sheriff's Office. It also happens to be haunted -- just ask 12 News digital reporter Ozzy Mora.

• Phoenix woman finds naked man on her roof

A Phoenix couple woke up to a scary sight in the middle of the night: a stranger on their roof completely naked.

• Meghan Markle sparks plastic surgery trend in Arizona

Because everyone wants to be the person who marries a prince, right?

• Debate over pronunciation of major Valley road leads to viral video

When Cole Frederick and Morgan Chambers were on their way to Home Depot they had no idea they were about to become viral video stars. Baseline Road or Bass-o-lean Road?

• There are cat houses, and then there's this eastern Arizona house

A house that was for sale near Concho, Arizona looked like a ordinary, cozy log cabin house. That is, until you walked through the front door.

• We see you Stephen Colbert -- and we can't stop laughing

We're still feeling the burn from Stephen Colbert.

• Arizona teen's Subway senior photos are as awesome as you can imagine

A Prescott High School senior got creative with his senior photos. The hilarious photo shoot went viral.

• Is the Phoenix heat really to blame for the melted things in these photos?

That Phoenix summer was really hot. Flights were grounded as temperatures soared near the all-time record high. But was it hot enough to melt things around the city? Some thought so.

What do you think the most bizarre story of 2017 was? Let us know on our Facebook page or our Twitter feed using #BeOn12.

© 2017 KPNX-TV