12 times Arizona was best explained by meme in 2017

It's been quite the year. From the triumphant to the tragic, 2017 gave us headlines that grabbed our attention.

And while viewers read plenty of articles and watched countless videos, sometimes the best way to tell the story was through meme.

Here are 12 of those times Arizona was best explained through meme.

That time when it was still 70 degrees in December.

It's no secret that it gets a little warm in Arizona. But this December was definitely toasty on occasion, reaching 70 degrees a few times.

When Phoenicians finally felt the chill.

While it was warm in December, we were surprised when we had to finally bust out the winter coats. One day it was hot, the next day it was cold. C'mon December, decide already!

Two words: Tamale Season.

It's the time of year Arizonans look forward to. The time when the weather changes and we stock up on yummy tamales for winter.

When it’s so hot, the pumpkins start to melt.

This is why Phoenix can’t have nice things. Our triple-digit temps can last well into Halloween. Not very conducive to trick-or-treaters, that's for sure.

When it’s time to bust out the “winter boots.”

We do winter attire a bit differently in the Valley. No need for clunky boots, just some socks and sandals and you’re ready to go.

Any dip to 80-degree temperatures means only one thing.

It’s time for sweater weather! After dealing with triple digits for months, any drop into the cooler weather is celebrated.

When fall arrives in Phoenix, nothing happens.

Yes, there are seasons in the Valley, but when they change, we don’t really notice it. 90 degrees doesn’t necessarily feel like autumn.

But one thing that does change? License plates.

As summer comes to a close, Phoenix can count on one thing, an influx of out-of-towners affectionately known as “snowbirds.”

September is a month to celebrate.

When the calendar turns to September, it’s time to celebrate. Phoenix finally starts to return to the 80s after dealing with the dreaded triple digits.

Celebrate good times, like no triple digits.

In May, the heat begins to crank it up a notch. So when there was a forecast free of 100 degrees, it was a momentous occasion.

We get it, we’re cold-weather wimps.

It’s a curse of living in the desert. While we are accustomed to the high summer temperatures, the lower temps can be a bit chilly for us.

The one benefit of winters in Phoenix.

Across most of the country, many deal with frigid temperatures and piles of snow. Well in Phoenix, we salt margaritas, not sidewalks.

All in all, it was quite an eventful year, meme speaking.

