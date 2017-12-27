12 Arizonans who made 2017 totally awesome

A seventh-grade student at Queen Creek Middle School delivers powerful poem in virla video. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

2017 was full of sensational headlines.

Some tragic, some triumphant.

But in between the somber and sorrowful news of this year, you'll find stories that are both heartwarming and inspiring.

Here are 12 Arizonans who made 2017 awesome.

Phoenix firefighters who save puppy

Cliff the puppy got his head stuck in a backyard wall. It took Phoenix Fire Department firefighters, olive oil, a wrench, a crowbar and a hammer to free him.

Phoenix man volunteering instead of watching NFL games

Gary Truax gears up to volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul instead of watching football on Sundays.

Walden Grove High School dance team

A dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona took classmates on a journey down the yellow brick road with a performance at the school's homecoming assembly.

This Queen Creek middle school student

When a 7th grade writing class at Queen Creek Middle School presented poems for their end of year assignment, one student stood out with a powerful message.

Phoenix woman meets bone marrow donor for the first time

A Phoenix woman got the surprise of a lifetime when she met her bone marrow donor for the first time.

Cartoon Land Christmas display

Mel and Patti Tasker run “Cartoon Land,” a light site with more than 300,000 Christmas lights and 400 handmade cartoon characters.

The Phoenix teen who thanked his rescuers

After being shot in the heart nearly two years ago, this Phoenix teen thanked the paramedics who saved his life.

Arizona firefighters who helped fight the California wildfires

Forty-eight hours after the wildfires sparked in southern California, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management responded to the call for help.

Chi-Chi meets Indiana burn victim

A 10-year-old burn victim from Indiana recently met an Arizona therapy dog with four prosthetic legs.

Evie Clair rules 'America's Got Talent'

Evie Clair's advice to her younger self will inspire you. The 13-year-old amazed at the "America's Got Talent" finals.

Two-time yo-yo champ from Chandler

A Chandler 12-year-old, the two-time yo-yo champ of Arizona, competed in the 2017 World Yo-yo Contest in Iceland.

This Phoenix couple's incredible love story

Matt Grodsky knew in preschool that he was going to marry Laura Scheel. After reuniting years later, the pair became husband and wife.

