10 most watched Arizona videos of 2017

Gina Coy , KPNX 5:41 AM. MST December 26, 2017

Arizona-related videos in 2017 featured everything from wildfires, pet abuse, people helping people and politics -- to name just a  few.

Here's a list of our most viewed Arizona videos of 2017.

#10 Could Phoenix shut down at 120 degrees?

 

#9 Police: Woman had sex with family dog

 

#8 Strangers rally for Arizona man selling coins

 

#7 A look inside Alicia Key's Phoenix mansion

 

#6 Bill Gates buys big chunk of Arizona land for 'smart city'

 

#5 Authorities give update on Goodwin Fire

 

#4 Controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix

 

#3 Unique home in Prescott for sale at $2.8M

 

#2 Explanation behind new lights in the sky

 

#1 Anti-Trump billboard artist gets death threats

© 2017 KPNX-TV


