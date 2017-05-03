Woman grazed by stray bullet inside Busch Stadium

USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A woman was grazed by a bullet inside Busch Stadium at Tuesday night’s Cardinals game.

According to police, the 34-year-old woman was in her seat when she felt pain in her arm and after removing her jacket she noticed a small abrasion above her elbow, she then went to the first aid station.

A bullet slug was found in the immediate area around the victim’s seat.

It’s unclear where the gunshot came from, but it appears it came from outside the station, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says, this further amplifies our yearly message of encouraging “Fun Without Guns”. We know “what goes up must come down”, and in this case, an innocent victim was struck. The department constantly stresses the importance of safety and responsible gun ownership.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Statement from St. Louis Cardinals

We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge

© 2017 KSDK-TV