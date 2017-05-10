Woman claims she was forced to pee in a cup on United Airlines flight

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

A Kansas City woman says she was forced to urinate in a cup on a United Airlines flight, and now she wants to know why the flight attendant didn't just let her go to the restroom.

Nicole Harper tried to use the restroom on United flight 6056 on April 10th. A flight attendant ordered her back to her seat. The seatbelt sign was still illuminated.

"I said 'I'm going to need to use the restroom or I'm going to need a cup.' They handed me the cup which was about this big and I was like 'I'm going to need a second cup.'" said Harper.

She's lived with an overactive bladder her entire life. She says she alerted the flight attendant of her condition.

"I don't know if they just didn't understand that I don't have any control over the situation," said Harper.

MORE: http://bit.ly/2q2SXvg

© 2017 KPNX-TV