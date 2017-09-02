Woman breaks into Valley synogogue

Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are offering up to a $1,000 reward to find this woman who broke into the Chabad of Arizona at 21st Street and Lincoln on August 17, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are offering up to a $1,000 reward to find the woman who broke into a Valley synagogue and stole power tools.

It happened at Chabad of Arizona at 21st Street and Lincoln on August 17, 2017 at about 11 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a woman breaking into the synagogue. The video doesn't show it, but police said the woman then went into a classroom and stole power tools.

"Regardless of faith, most people will agree, if you steal from someone's house of worship, that's pretty hard to get your head around," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, who's with Silent Witness.

Sgt. Rothschild also said, the woman had a small child with her during the burglary.

"Now you're exposing that small child to potential risk," Sgt. Rothschild said. "You don't know who was in that building. There are a lot of things that could've happened."

If you recognize the woman, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

