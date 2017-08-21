WILL & GRACE IN LA GIVEAWAY - Click here to enter: http://ul.ink/8NMT

WILL & GRACE IN LA GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. “WILL & GRACE IN LA GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES” Sweepstakes is open to residents of the State of Arizona, 18 years or older at the time of entry/ Employees of KPNX-TV, TEGNA Co., Inc., NBC Universal, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, advertising or promotional agencies, and other agents, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with such employees, are not eligible. Callers are not eligible if they have won a 12 News Sweepstakes in 2017.

3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00 p.m. (M.T.) on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 and end at 11:59 p.m. (M.T.) on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 (the "Sweepstakes Period").

Online Entry. Enter by visiting 12 News KPNX Facebook page at (www.facebook.com/12news), completing all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the "SEND" button. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn't interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sponsor's website or in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (M.T.) on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

4. Winner Selection. 1 Grand Prize winner receives:

• A taping of Will & Grace at Universal City, CA 4pm on 09/13/17

• Travel card for $500 to be used for hotel or airfare

Disclaimers:

• All guests must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid identification.

• Full legal names of all guests (as seen on ID)

• Best contact email to send ticket info (Reservation lead)

• Best contact phone number (Reservation lead)

• Taping will be 6 hours or more

• Advise if guest is driving (for Studio Visitor passes/Parking needs)

5. Prizes and Odds. Grand Prize: Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for 2 Will & Grace taping.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners of each respective drawing will be notified on or about the date of the drawing at the phone number and email address provided on winner's entry form. Each winner must respond to the email or phone call notification within 24 hours. Return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification within such time period may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must personally visit Sponsor's offices at 200 E. Van Buren Phoenix, Arizona 85004 by August 31, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (M.T.) and 4:00 p.m. (M.T.). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Persons travelling with the winners may be required to complete a travel release. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries, or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for operation of Quicken Loans Arena, including schedule changes, closures, postponements or cancellations.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. "WILL & GRACE IN LA GETAWAY Sweepstakes is sponsored by KPNX-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available February 29, 2016) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to "Winners List/Official Rules" (as applicable), "WILL & GRACE IN LA GETAWAY Sweepstakes to 200 E. Van Buren Phoenix, Arizona 85004. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Michelle Fierros 602-444-1285 mfierros@12news.com

“This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.”

© 2017 KPNX-TV