Where are they now? OJ Simpson trial

OJ Simpson on trial on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - The trial of the century played out in living rooms across the nation in 1992.

An NFL legend turned actor was accused of brutally murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The wall-to-wall coverage, glove and verdict that divided a nation along racial lines.

O.J. Simpson, Marcia Clark, Johnnie Cochran, Judge Lance Ito -- where are some of the key players of the O.J. Simpson murder trial now?

O.J. Simpson

Fourteen years after the malicious stabbings, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, and convicted on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping.

He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in October of this year.

Johnnie Cochran

The lead defense attorney continued to practice law and represented a slew of celebrities: Sean Combs, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

He died from a brain tumor in March of 2005.

Marcia Clark

Prosecutor Marcia Clark became a legal analyst on TV and quit as a special trials lawyer.

She has also authored many books. Her latest, "Blood Defense," came out last year.

Lance Ito

Judge Lance Ito became the most famous judge in the world, but then stayed out of the limelight. He retired in 2015.

Fred Goldman

The father of victim Ronald Goldman lives in the Valley and works in real estate.

(© 2017 KPNX)