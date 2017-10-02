WATCH: Videos capture moments of gunfire at Las Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: A cowboy hat lays in the street after shots were fired near a country music festival on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

By Monday, at least 58 people were dead and 515 were injured after a gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as Jason Aldean performed below.

Officials said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was the man behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Some, like Phoenix-resident Tanya Groff recalled hearing what they thought of were fireworks while others heard screams and took off running.

Videos from the scene captured a horrifying scene.

WARNING: The videos may be hard to watch.

