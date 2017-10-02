WATCH: Videos capture moments of gunfire at Las Vegas concert

By Monday, at least 58 people were dead and 515 were injured after a gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as Jason Aldean performed below.
Officials said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was the man behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Some, like Phoenix-resident Tanya Groff recalled hearing what they thought of were fireworks while others heard screams and took off running.
Videos from the scene captured a horrifying scene.
WARNING: The videos may be hard to watch.
