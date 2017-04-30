Want a free ride in a self-driving van?

Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan sits on a street in Chandler, Ariz. (Photo: Stacey Davis/12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Imagine riding around town in your very own chauffeured van -- all for free. But it's not in just any van. It's a self-driving van, courtesy of Waymo, Google's self-driving car company.

"We're excited to take this next step, which is to have users in the car and give us some feedback and think about how they want to use self-driving cars and interact with them," Jennier Haroon, Waymo's head of business operations, told 12 News.

Waymo wants to find about 500 more people, than than 100 who are already in the pilot program, who are willing to let Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica mini-van do the driving for them.

"They could use it as a one-off basis if that's what they want," Haroon said. "But they could use it for all of their transportation needs, if that's what they want as well."

Waymo certainly isn't new to the self-driving car game.

In the past eight years, its self-driving cars have logged about three million miles across the country, including here in the Valley and in California.

And Waymo certainly isn't the only company testing self-driving cars in the Valley.

Uber is, as well and received a lot of attention in March. That's when a self-driving SUV ended up on its side in a crash police say was caused not caused by the Uber.

Waymo has had a few fender-benders here and there. And it wants to reassure people -- they won't be riding solo -- there will be an operator in their self-driving van.

"This is a time for us to understand from people, how they want to use it, how are they feeling when they're in the car, what they want to do when they're in a self-driving vehicle," Haroon said.

And if you live in the East Valle, that person could very well be you.

You can find out more about Waymo's self-driving program here. And if you'd like to be a part of it, apply here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV