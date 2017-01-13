VIDEO: Man steals car with kids inside

Police in Layton, Utah, are asking help in identifying the man who stole a car with kids inside, later leaving the kids in a parking lot. (Photo: Layton Police Department) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

LAYTON, Utah - Police in Layton, Utah, are asking help in identifying a man caught on camera stealing a car with young children inside.

The man is seen on the surveillance video running to a car as a man and a woman are attending to a 3-year-old and an infant in the back.

The suspect gets in the driver's seat, puts the car in reverse, and nearly pins the woman to a pole. The suspect drives away with the car, the man and woman running behind.

Police say the suspect dropped the 3-year-old and infant off in a parking lot a short time later.

Police chased the suspect until he got on to the freeway and started driving recklessly fast. Police stopped pursing.

The family is ok, but the suspect has not been located.

He is described as a 25- to 30-year-old man, 6-feet tall with a dark pony tail, tattoo sleeve and a "W" tattoo on his cheek. He was wearing a black jacket and jeans at the time of the carjacking. The car is a white Toyota Corolla, Utah license plate #X923ZU.

(© 2017 KPNX)