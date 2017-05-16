Video captures SUV plowing into 14-year-old Florida boy

HOLIDAY, Fla. -- A 14-year-old boy from Holiday says he’s lucky to be alive, after an SUV plowed into him on Moog Road and took off Monday evening.

"My leg hurts, my back, my hand, my arm, when I do this, it hurts," Johnny Walsh explained.

The hit-and-run crash was captured on home surveillance video. You see a gold 1998 Ford SUV turn from Windham Drive onto Moog Road. The driver loses control, hits a parked pickup truck, then slams into Walsh, who was riding his bike home after playing with friends.

"He looked right at me and I looked at him, and I hurried up and tried getting off the bike and I turned, but it was too late. I got hit," Walsh said.

From another angle, you see the SUV take off down Moog Road. Walsh and his family are hoping the driver gets caught, but they’re thankful he’s okay.

Incredibly, you see Walsh stand up in the video after being hit. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He has bumps and bruises on his legs, hip and arms. Walsh said he made eye contact with the driver, whom he described as a white man in his 20s.

State Troopers are investigating the crash. The driver of a white car can be seen in the video chasing after the SUV. He got a tag number, but so far troopers haven't been able to catch the driver.

"I'm just glad he's okay, he's standing up, he's here talking with me right now, but after all, I would like the guy, whoever he is to come forward and be a man and turn yourself in, please," Walsh's dad said.

