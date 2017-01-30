Veterans pledge to keep fighting for Standing Rock

The organization Veterans Stand is fundraising to continue operations in support of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline. (Photo: Custom)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The organization that brought thousands of veterans to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline is vowing to keep the fight going.

According to a press release, a Go Fund Me account has been set up for Veterans Stand that will support ongoing operations to protest the pipeline.

The group says the action is in response to "recent aggressions and the passing of legislation which clears the way for the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 24 that revived the construction of the pipeline.

"In the past two weeks the turmoil and uncertainty at Standing Rock has increased significantly. As we continue to monitor and stay in contact with the indigenous and camp leadership we see several areas where Veterans Stand and our network can continue to serve the local community," the press release states.

The group says funds will be allocated to camp supplies, sustainability, ride shares and mobilizations and operations.

(© 2017 KPNX)