Veteran with PTSD, in pain, denied benefits
The Department of Veteran Affairs deemed him "90 percent disable" and "Unemployable." But, when he applied for back pay, the social security administrative law judge not only denied the back-pay, she canceled his benefits altogether.
WXIA 8:57 PM. MST July 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Former State Sen. Kelli Ward says McCain should ?step away as quickly as possible?
-
Child left starving in deplorable apartment while mother out clubbing
-
Man attempts to abduct baby out of grocery cart
-
Wong-way driver crash closes all southbound lanes in Scottsdale
-
Homeowners held captive in Fountain Hills
-
Mark Curtis responds to viewer comments
-
Body found in Lake Pleasant identified
-
Pilot?s final words before plane crash in Mesa
-
Armed robbery in Phoenix
More Stories
-
Heavy rain again moves in from north of the Phoenix areaJul 22, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
First confirmed death from West Nile in Maricopa CountyJul 22, 2017, 3:20 p.m.
-
Neighbor: Girl begged for food while her mom was out…Jul 21, 2017, 2:24 p.m.