VERIFY: Trash at The Players

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tour bus crash causing massive back-up
-
North Phoenix mom missing since last week.
-
Phoenix police shoot, kill homicide suspect
-
Phoenix teen killed while helping with stalled car
-
Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for a princess
-
Two Chairs: Cheating and Infidelity
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Body found in desert is missing Vail teen
-
Wedding disasters caught on camera
-
Extended interview with Tarra Simmons
More Stories
-
2 people shot, 1 dead in east Mesa; suspects on the looseMay 16, 2017, 5:52 a.m.
-
Phoenix PD: Officers shoot, kill homicide suspect in…May 15, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Phoenix mom unexpectedly celebrates first Mother's DayMay 14, 2017, 6:04 p.m.