VERIFY: Is 2017 a good year to graduate?

PHOENIX - The graduations ceremonies are officially over at Arizona State University. After all the parties and pictures, thousands of graduates in Arizona are now headed for the "real world," and the sobering idea of a job search.

"I'm trying to focus on the celebration aspect right now and then next week I'll focus on real life." Teresa Garcia said after walking across the stage in Tempe. "I'm just kind of on cloud-nine right now."

After earning two degrees in five years, it's hard to blame Garcia for enjoying the moment. Looking for that first job can be terrifying for some graduates, but just how scary is it for this year's class?

"Frankly, this year they've got every reason to be really happy, because job prospects are really up," said Dennis Hoffman, a professor of economics at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Hoffman is the perfect person to ask this type of question to because he has been studying the Phoenix job market for years. Hoffman said this is an exciting time to have a diploma in your hands.

"The employment market is not at it's highest level ever, but the differential between having skills and not having skills is a huge gap."

In other words, having a degree is good news while not having one can spell trouble for your job search.

Hoffman said the hot jobs in the Phoenix market continue to be in the fields of health and financial services. If you find yourself looking in another field, there are a few things you can do to set yourself apart.

"You may have to relocate, you need to be thoughtful and interview with a bunch of different people," Hoffman said.

Either way, this is a good time to find yourself with a degree in hand and looking for a job. Hoffman said the downturn in 2009 was as bad as it's been for Arizonans and it only makes sense things would eventually turn around.

