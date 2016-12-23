TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Phoenix police release body camera video of deadly police encounter
-
Possible 'Midnight Mass' attack halted in AZ
-
RAW VIDEO: Body cam footage shows Phoenix police shootout
-
Dog's visit to Santa ends in tragedy
-
A teacher: Ms. Garcia
-
Chandler police investigate shooting
-
County pound confirms spaying pregnant dogs
-
Verify: Future of driverless cars in Arizona
-
Dangerous winter weather in Flagstaff
More Stories
-
Wet and white Christmas forecast for Arizona this yearDec 23, 2016, 12:31 p.m.
-
5 things to know about Uber's dash for ArizonaDec 23, 2016, 6:30 p.m.
-
Police: AZ terror suspect planning "lone wolf" attackDec 23, 2016, 9:22 p.m.