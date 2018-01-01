Valley family welcomes new baby at stroke of midnight on New Year's

Baby Emma was born 20 seconds after midnight on New Year's Day at Banner Estrella Medical Center.

PHOENIX - A Valley family welcomed a new baby girl just 20 seconds after midnight on New Year's Day at Banner Estrella Medical Center.

“Very exciting. We’ve been waiting for a long time," said Daisy, mother to baby Emma.

The family thought she was going to be delivered early.

“It definitely wasn’t planned, we did everything natural. We went into labor around 4:00 p.m. and worked our way through and it just happened to be at midnight," said Daisy.

Having a New Year's baby wasn't the goal.

“When you are pushing, you are definitely not thinking about the time," said Daisy.

The special moment is one to cherish though.

“Very blessed having her with us now. Very wonderful feeling," said Marcelo, father to baby Emma.

Banner Health operates 28 different hospitals across six states, but Emma was the first baby born in the new year.

“Baby Emma is our very first baby of 2018 so we are very excited for their family," said Jennifer Ruble, Director of Public Relations for Banner Health.

With an original due date of January 1st, Emma was right on time.

“She was very very punctual, we think she will be for the rest of her life," said Ruble.

Mom and dad are soaking up every second of this once-in-a-lifetime moment before thinking about the future.

“Two more years, at least a couple more years, before more kids. Nothing too soon. We are just really happy," said Daisy.

Congratulations to the beautiful family!

