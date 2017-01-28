Trump has first official conversation with Putin

Trump talks to Putin for the first time since taking office (Photo: White House)

WASHINGTON D.C. - A photo released by the White House shows President Trump on the phone in the oval office.

His conversation with Putin comes amid growing concern among European allies and some fellow republicans about the future of sanctions imposed on Moscow by the Obama administration.

This is President Trump's first official conversation with the Russian leader since taking office.

