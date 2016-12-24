Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk out to greet Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Canadian First Lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau on the North Portico prior to the State dinner the White House March 10. (Photo: Shawn Thew, EPA)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A Buffalo businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's New York campaign says he wants to see President Barack Obama die from mad cow disease and the first lady "return to being a male."



The failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice, a Buffalo newspaper. The publication asked local artists, performers and business owners for a New Year's wish list.



In his response, Paladino wrote that he hopes the president dies from a disease caught from "having relations" with a cow.



He said he wants to see Michelle Obama "return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."



Paladino confirmed by phone and email Friday that he wrote the comments.

