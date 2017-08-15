Tourists beware: Authorities cracking down on tainted alcohol in Mexico

A recent report found 43 percent of all alcoholic beverages consumed in Mexico are illegally produced. (Photo: NBC News)

There's a word of caution from authorities that's especially important for Arizona because thousands of people in the state make trips to Mexico every year.

Now, there's a crackdown in the popular vacation destination, and what authorities are discovering is alarming. They've seized 10,000 gallons of tainted alcohol from a supplier.

The seizure happened after raiding more than 30 hotels and night clubs in popular tourist spots in Cancun and Playa del Carmen. That includes the Iberostar hotel, where 20-year-old tourist, Abbey Conner, died after drinking alcohol.

Her father says her death still does not make any sense and blames tainted alcohol. Her brother survived. Their blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit back home, after what he believes was just a few shots at the start of their Mexico family vacation.

The Iberostar hotel where Abbey died was also raided. Officials closed a bar at that hotel, but Iberostar says the closure was not due to tainted alcohol and guest safety is a top priority. Last month, the state department updated its travel warning to Mexico, cautioning about tainted alcohol.

A recent report found 43 percent of all alcoholic beverages consumed in the country are illegally produced.

Abbey's family is planning to file a lawsuit against their hotel. Her father says he's heard from dozens of travelers who have experienced blackouts or worse after drinking alcohol in Mexico.

