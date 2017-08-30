A Sacramento officer has been shot Wednesday afternoon in the Country Club area, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was killed and two California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were injured following a shooting at a Sacramento County hotel on Wednesday, the sheriff's department said.

Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff Robert "Bob" French, a 21-year veteran of the department, died on the way to the hospital from gunshot wounds.

The two CHP officers are in stable condition, police say. One will undergo non-life threatening surgery and the other is being treated and expected to be released.

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The shooting happened at the Ramada Inn Hotel, located at 2600 Auburn Boulevard, on Wednesday.

The shooting happened as officers were conducting an investigation into a police pursuit that happened earlier Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a room at the Ramada Inn Hotel, located at 600 Auburn Boulevard, as part of their investigation when the shooting happened.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said the suspect shot two officers through the hotel room door. The suspect engaged in gunfire with another officer while escaping the room by jumping off a balcony.

The male suspect then got into a car in the hotel parking lot and led police on a chase before crashing the vehicle near Watt Avenue.



Authorities said that at least two other people involved with the case potentially remain inside the hotel. Officials are working to clear the hotel.

French, 52, is survived by his girlfriend and several adult children.

El Camino High School and Arden Arcade Middle School were placed on a brief lockdown, but that has since been lifted, according to San Juan Unified School District spokesman Trent Allen.

This is a developing story.

