Thousands march near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Amanda Wheeler-Ortiz participates with thousands of other anti-Trump protesters in the March to Mar-a-Lago, which started in front of Trump Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in West Palm Beach. (Photo: Molly Bartels/Treasure Coast Newspapers)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mimi Williams attended her first political march about 50 years ago. She demonstrated against the Vietnam War and for equal rights for women in Washington, D.C., in the 1970s.

On Saturday, Williams and her daughter, Debby Shadoff, who attended her first political demonstration as a child in the 1960s, took to the streets of downtown West Palm Beach to protest President Trump's policies.

Williams said her reasons to march in 2017 haven’t changed much since the 1960s.

“My granddaughters need to have a choice on what to do with their bodies,” said Williams, a project manager and editor at a publishing company who lives in Delray Beach. “My grandkids need to have clean water and clean air.”

About 2,000 gathered outside Trump Plaza and marched 2.5 miles down Flagler Drive. Meanwhile, Trump was expected to attend the International Red Cross Ball at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, just across the Intercostal Waterway.

There were many young people, parents with children in strollers or on their shoulders, women in hijabs and even a woman in a wheelchair.

Protesters chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has to go” and “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” in reference to Trump’s temporary travel ban on refugees into the U.S.

Some brought handmade signs reading “Deport Trump,” “Welcome refugees” and “The dark side will not take away our freedom.”

Wanda de Jesus created a sign with a clothes hanger to remind people women used drastic methods to end pregnancies before abortion became legal across the country in 1973.

